Walleye fishing continues to be good in Lake Erie, while steelhead now are staging off the creek mouths.

Two, maybe three days on Lake Erie this week gave us a better look at current fishing than we had last week. Fishing, in general, is about as we might expect for early September. This is pretty good in some cases, including in Lake Erie.

Walleye fishing continues to be very good at Lake Erie. Start drifting or trolling in depths of 55 feet to 60 feet from Walnut Creek Access to the Ohio line. You might watch the sonar very closely on the way out if you start very early morning. You might find fish much closer to shore.

Around the Point, fish from 55 feet out to 70 feet. Start with lures 40 feet down. Drop lures down to about 50 feet from Shade’s Beach eastward. In this stretch of the Lake Erie Coast, fish over 60 feet of water and deeper. Average size should be better outside the Mountain. In years past the migratory walleye would be between 105 feet to 135 feet, and might have been in deeper water but our trolling run was long enough. That was fishing out of North East and Barcelona.

Off Dunkirk, concentrate in depths from 55 feet out to 80 feet, but venture farther if you want to target the larger migratory walleye.

This probably has been our best week of yellow perch fishing in Lake Erie, at least since mid-spring. Better places have been in depths of 45 feet to 50 feet off Claybanks and Trout Run. Look for perch at 48 feet to 52 feet around the Point. Start fishing at 55 feet straight out of Shade’s Beach, and from 52 feet to 59 feet from Shade’s Beach to Shorewood. Here limits have been caught.

Steelhead are staging off the creek mouths. Most have been in depths of 50 feet to 60 feet. However, a few have been caught by casting from shore. Along the East Side, steelhead have been mixed with walleye inside the Mountain. A few snuck into the lower hole of Four Mile Creek, but they were gone in 10 minutes.

Smallmouth bass have been hitting well when they can be located in Lake Erie. This will continue to improve, peaking right about when no one is fishing for them during the fall steelhead run.

Fishing is slow now in Presque Isle Bay, however, fishing could be good for largemouth bass and bluegill.

Anglers fishing from boats have been catching perch, largemouth bass and walleye at Eaton Reservoir.

Nice bluegill have been hitting at Lake Pleasant.

It has been slow at Pymatuning Lake. Fishing for perch has been fair, but size has not been good. Channel catfish are hitting well. Some musky have been caught.

And on the subject of musky, last weekend musky fishing was hot at Edinboro Lake.

Shore fishing tip of the week: take a pocket-size box of Little Cleo spoons, or similar spoons, and cast from the beach near the mouth of Trout Run. Stay out of the water. Wading will scare steelhead into deeper water.

There has been some good musky fishing at Chautauqua Lake. This lake gave up some very large musky this summer.

CONTRIBUTORS:

Elk Creek Sports Store, 10543 Old Lake Road, Lake City; 774-8755

Poor Richard’s Bait & Tackle, 6821 West Lake Road; 474-5623

East End Angler, 4702 East Lake Road; 898-3474

North East Marine Services, 11950 East Lake Road, North East; 814-725-8244

FishUSA.com, 6960 West Ridge Road, Fairview; 800-922-1219

Lake Erie Bait & Tackle, 317 Peninsula Drive; 790-5728

Perch Pirate, East Canal Basin; 746-5809

Edinboro Outdoors, 301 Mill Street, Edinboro; 814-734-4727

Poff’s Place, Route 285 and Perry Drive, Espyville; 724-927-2462

Richter’s, 2936 Williams Field Road, Jamestown, PA; 724-932-5372

Hogan’s Hut, 3503 Old Bridge Road, Stowe, NY; 716-789-2148

Bubba Maks, 857 Georgetown Road, Sandy Lake; 724-253-3655

Bill’s Hooks, 5139 West Lake Road, Dunkirk, NY; 716-366-0268