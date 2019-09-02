Indians are 2-0, but they remember what happened in 2018.

Souderton coach Ed Gallagher is certainly happy with the Indians' 2-0 start, but the veteran mentor knows full well that there's plenty of season remaining.

"Hey, we were 4-6 last year, so we know how important every game is," Gallagher said. "Sure, it's very nice to have gotten off to the start we've had, but we just have to keep it going every week."

The Indians used a 17-point fourth quarter to beat Quakertown 24-10 on Friday, a week after dispatching reigning PIAA District One Class 4A champ Pottsgrove 31-18 in their opener.

They'll try to improve to 3-0 when they play at 0-2 Hatboro-Horsham on Friday (7 p.m.).

"We were 4-4 last year and we lost our last two games and missed a chance at making the (PIAA District One Class 6A) playoffs," Gallagher said. "Nobody is going to forget that."

Impressive start

Like everybody else, when I heard the final score of the La Salle-North Penn game on Friday night I did a double take.

The Explorers thumped the Knights 42-6 one week after beating Imhotep Charter 15-12 in their opener. It was the first time the Knights were mercy-ruled since September of 2014 when Archbishop Wood knocked off North Penn 42-7. La Salle sophomore running back Sam Brown was superb in this one as he rang up five touchdowns and was simply unstoppable.

The thought before the season was that the Explorers would be pretty good, but they're showing that they are much more than that. When you knock off Imhotep Charter and North Penn, two state heavyweights in consecutive weeks, that really opens some eyes.

And when you consider the Explorers lost to both of those teams to begin last season, giving up 55 total points to them as opposed to 18 this season, it makes their start even that much more impressive.

The Explorers, and their stingy defense, can avenge the third defeat from their 0-3 start in 2018 when they take on Malvern Prep on Saturday at Springfield-Montco High (1 p.m.). Last year, the Friars knocked off La Salle 35-23.

Speaking of nice starts ...

Central Bucks West is having one, too, as the Bucks are 2-0 after blanking Council Rock South 30-0 last Friday and Hatboro-Horsham 31-17 in their opener.

The Bucks, who have just 41 players on their roster, look to start 3-0 when they host 0-2 Quakertown on Friday (7 p.m.). The Panthers edged Central Bucks West 21-19 in 2018.

Nice start Part III

Central Bucks East also finds itself at 2-0. And the Patriots have done it without their best player.

Senior Jake Ventresca, a 1,000-plus yard rusher last year and also a standout defensive back, was injured early in the Patriots' 27-13 season-opening win over Quakertown after just two carries. He did not play last Friday when Central Bucks East dispatched Hatboro-Horsham 45-28.

In his place, junior quarterback Anthony Giordano is throwing it all over the place with a ton of success.

In two games, Giordano has already passed for 575 yards and six touchdowns. Oh, he also rushed for a team-high 67 yards against the Hatters and scored three rushing TDs.

Now that's a start to a season.

And while we're at it

Archbishop Wood looks just like, well, Archbishop Wood, after two games.

The Vikings, who reached the PIAA Class 5A state semis last year, have blown out their first two opponents this season with the latest being a 46-6 blasting of Maryland Freedom on Saturday night.

The Vikings, who have put up 88 points in two games, received three first-half touchdown passes from junior Max Keller on Saturday and four interceptions from the defense. Not too shabby.

Playing smart

Quakertown and coach George Banas aren't happy with their 0-2 start to the season, but one thing the Panthers aren't doing is hurting themselves with penalties.

The Panthers, who won a first-round game in the PIAA District One Class 6A playoffs last year, have committed a total of just four penalties in their two games for a grand total of 23 yards.

Obviously, they'd trade a few more penalties for a win, but they're on the right track. Quakertown was hit hard by graduation and the Panthers are having growing pains because of it, but it's a sign of how well Quakertown is coached when you look at the minimal amount of flags it has drawn.