The two-way lineman caused havoc on both sides of the ball in the Patriots' victory over Hatboro-Horsham.

HORSHAM — Griffin Trail remembers his introduction to varsity football.

"I think getting used to varsity game speed happened to me in a scrimmage last year against (Bethlehem) Freedom," he said. "They had some really stud linebackers and on the first play I got licked. So I think that was the play that really introduced me to what varsity high school football is."

Thirteen months after that debut, Trail is a two-year starter at center for Central Bucks East. He's also a two-way starter, having stepped in at defensive tackle this season.

Trail had an up-close view of the proceedings Friday night as the Patriots downed host Hatboro-Horsham 45-28 in a nonleague game at Steinly Memorial Stadium. It was the second straight win for the Patriots to start the young season while the Hatters fell to 0-2.

East quarterback Anthony Giordano had a hand in all six East touchdowns. The junior threw for three scores and ran for three more.

N'Gianni Cerisler scored two Hatters touchdowns, one on an 18-yard reception, another on a 40-yard run, and Colin O' Sullivan threw for three scores.

Trail said the Hatters posed a challenge along the line of scrimmage.

"They had some big guys up front," he said. "We had to move them off the ball and I think we did that."

Trail said Giordano inspires confidence in his teammates.

"He walks into the huddle end everyone knows we're about to do whatever we need to do to win this game," Trail said. "He's been doing it since freshman year when he came in against (Central Bucks) West. Whenever he says something, people listen. He's that kind of leader."

For his part, Giordano appreciates the work of his teammates in front of and around him.

"I have confidence in my guys," he said. "The whole offensive line blocked really well tonight, the fullback, the running back. Everybody did a really nice job. It just makes me more relaxed in the pocket."

Trail notes that the key to the success of the Patriots' offensive line is the cohesion within the group.

"The key to that, honestly, is everyone's first step," Trail said. "The first step is really important and communication with each other. At certain points, we have to talk. We have to know what everyone else is doing on the line other than just ourselves."