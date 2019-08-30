Erie still in playoff hunt heading into final 4 games.

Erie SeaWolves (74-60, 43-25) at Akron RubberDucks (60-76, 26-41)

When: Friday-Saturday 7:05 p.m.; Sunday 6:05 p.m.; Monday 1:05 p.m.

Where: Canal Park

On the air: WFNN-AM/1330, MiLB.TV

Notes: The SeaWolves wrap up the season with four games in Akron. Erie would need to sweep the RubberDucks and Bowie to get swept by Richmond to sneak into the playoffs. ... The pitching matchups could get interesting over the next four days. The SeaWolves have Joey Wentz scheduled for Friday and Jake Thompson, who was promoted on Thursday, on Saturday. Sunday and Monday are still to be determined. ... Matt Manning might be skipped if the SeaWolves are officially eliminated and would come up five strikeouts short of the franchise record. ... Thompson was promoted Thursday after Logan Shore was placed on the injured list. ... Akron has Tanner Tully scheduled for Friday and Eli Morgan on Saturday before former Erie pitcher Kyle Dowdy takes the mound Sunday. ... The SeaWolves are 12-3 against Akron this season, including two wins by Manning and two bullpen wins from Nolan Blackwood.

Tom Reisenweber