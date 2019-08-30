Here's a look at the season ahead

Erie Times-News District 10 Girls Volleyball Preseason Player of the Year

Alexis Nyquist, Warren

Year: Senior

Position: Setter

The Warren girls volleyball team made a run to the PIAA Class 3A championship match last fall behind the impressive setting from Alexis Nyquist.

She collected 1,094 assists in 107 assists for an average of 10.2 assists per set. That meant she was averaging more than 30 assists per match for the Dragons. She also had 233 digs and 20 kills for Warren.

Nyquist, who is an all-district softball player, was voted to the volleyball all-region first team and was an easy selection for the all-district first team as a junior. She was voted to the all-region second team as a sophomore after dishing out 816 assists in 91 sets, and she had 123 assists in 55 sets as a freshman to give her 2,033 assists in her career.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maddi Vona, Corry, sr., outside hitter — Vona has made an impact on the Corry program since her freshman year. She was named to the all-district first team last year and was voted to the all-region first team.

Meg Goodsel, Corry, sr., setter/opposite — Goodsel has been another crucial part of the Beavers' program and was a young contributor on their state championship team. She was voted to the all-state team last year with Vona.

Kelly Miller, McDowell, jr., outside hitter — If there was a player that contributed in numerous ways for McDowell last year it was Miller. She racked up kills, assists and aces throughout the fall in a breakout sophomore season.

MaKennah White, West Middlesex, jr., middle hitter — White is a multisport standout and was named to the all-state team last fall. She is a dominant hitter for the Big Reds and is primed for a big senior season.

Julie Kruszewski, Harbor Creek, sr., middle hitter — Kruszewski is a force for the Huskies as Harbor Creek looks to contend for a District 10 championship. She is part of a strong senior group at Harbor Creek.

OTHER RETURNING ALL-DISTRICT PLAYERS

Cassidy Snyder, Conneaut, jr., outside hitter

Maria Amory, Cochranton, sr., opposite

Corinne Bechtold, McDowell, sr., outside hitter

Kaitlyn Lipps, Villa Maria, sr., setter

STORYLINES

Can Warren make another run? Warren made program history by reaching the PIAA Class 3A championship last fall.

The Dragons lost to a talented West York team, but they bring back a solid core this season. Warren graduated Lydia Latimer, Celia Chase and Ellie and Julia Lobdell, but Alexis Nyquist is back, along with Grace Wortman and Jordan Sitler, among others.

End of an era: Kelly Goodsel has built Corry into one of the top volleyball programs in District 10 and brought the school a state championship in 2016. Goodsel has been the head coach for more than a decade, and he has had a daughter playing for him every year since 2011 except for 2015.

Brooklyn Goodsel was a star at Corry from 2011-14 and Meg Goodsel has been an impact player since her freshman year in 2016. Meg Goodsel is a senior this year as the Beavers look to make another run.

Maplewood's return? The Tigers won a PIAA Class 1A championship in 2017 with a dominant run through the state playoffs.

Maplewood returned a solid team last fall, but middle hitter Maggie Thomas was out with a torn ACL and the Tigers lost to Corry in the District 10 Class 2A playoffs.

Maplewood brings back Thomas, along with Kirsten Motter and Kaysea Thomas for a tough group of hitters. Maplewood and Corry will play two times as they've scheduled a non-region match after one region showdown.

KEY DATES

Friday: Opening day

Saturday: Fort LeBoeuf tournament; Slippery Rock tournament

Sept. 3: General McLane at McDowell; Fort LeBoeuf at North East; Hickory at Meadville

Sept. 10: Villa Maria at McDowell

Sept. 11: Meadville at Fort LeBoeuf

Sept. 14: Iroquois tournament; Warren at Corry

Sept. 17: Corry at Maplewood; Harbor Creek at McDowell

Sept. 19: Harbor Creek at Corry; McDowell at Fort LeBoeuf

Sept. 23: Cochranton at Fort LeBoeuf

Sept. 24: McDowell at Warren; Meadville at Conneaut

Sept. 25: North East at Corry

Sept. 26: McDowell at General McLane; Maplewood at Fort LeBoeuf; Cochranton at Cambridge Springs

Sept. 28: Meadville tournament

Sept. 30: Maplewood at Corry; McDowell at Meadville

Oct. 1: McDowell at Villa Maria

Oct. 8: McDowell at Harbor Creek

Oct. 10: Corry at Fort LeBoeuf; Maplewood at McDowell

Oct. 12: Cochranton tournament

Oct. 14: Fort LeBoeuf at Villa Maria

Oct. 15: Warren at McDowell

Oct. 17: Corry at Cochranton; Fort LeBoeuf at General McLane

Oct. 19: Maplewood tournament

Oct. 17-Nov. 2: District 10 playoffs

Nov. 5-16: PIAA playoffs