Here's a look at the season ahead

Erie Times-News

District 10 Girls Soccer

Preseason Player of the Year:

Emily Yaple, Fort LeBoeuf

Year: Senior

Position: Midfielder

Emily Yaple was one of the top players in the district last year for Villa Maria before suffering a foot injury. She spent the offseason playing in national camps and for several traveling all-star teams.

Yaple, a straight-A student, committed to the University of Pittsburgh and transferred from Villa Maria to Fort LeBoeuf in order to graduate a semester early. She head to Pitt to take classes in the spring semester and start training with the soccer team.

Yaple is currently ineligible to play with the Bison in the playoffs because of the PIAA transfer rule, but they are asking for a playoff waiver from District 10.

At Villa Maria, Yaple was a three-time District 10 All-Star, making the first team as a freshman and the second team as a sophomore and junior. She is also a three-time region all-star.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Molly Piso, Hickory, sr., goalkeeper — The Hornets have a strong tradition of competing for District 10 championships and Piso has been a wall in the net. She is primed for a big senior year as a returning all-district selection.

Kylee Cross, McDowell, sr., midfield — Cross became one of the more dangerous scorers in the area last fall. She was a leader for the Trojans and easy all-district selection.

Jillian Ball, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., defense — The Lakers' have one of the top defenses in District 10 and Ball is a leader of the back line. She will be counted on in a big way this fall.

Abby Godlewski, Villa Maria, sr., midfield — The Victors always have a strong midfield and with Emily Yaple leaving, Godlewski could see an even bigger role as a senior.

Ellie Reiser, Slippery Rock, sr., midfield — Reiser had a breakout junior season last fall for the Rockets and was named the Region 2 player of the year.

STORYLINES

Excitement in Waterford: There is plenty of excitement this fall for Fort LeBoeuf fans.

Carm Bonito Field now has turf, which could help the Bison adjust to a faster pace and make a run in the postseason. Fort LeBoeuf also picked up a top transfer in University of Pittsburgh recruit Emily Yaple.

The Bison have a new field and solid lineup to compete as one of the top teams in the area.

McDowell's year? If ever there were a year for the Trojans to make a run at a PIAA title, this could be it.

McDowell returns 10 starters from last year, including standouts Kylee Cross (forward), Megan Rosenthal (midfield), Natalia Corrales (defense) and Marissa Momeyer (defense).

The Trojans also have several underclassmen who could step up in addition to two transfers from Texas.

Mercyhurst Prep-Villa Maria rivalry: How many times will Mercyhurst Prep and Villa Maria play each other this season?

The rivals are two of the top programs in District 10, and they are in the same region again. The two met three times last year as they split one-goal matches in the regular season and Mercyhurst Prep beat Villa Maria 1-0 for the District 10 Class 2A title.

They were both one win in the PIAA playoffs from meeting in the semifinals.

KEY DATES

Friday: Opening Day

Sept. 5: Fort LeBoeuf at General McLane

Sept. 7: Fairview at Slippery Rock

Sept. 9: Erie at McDowell; Wilmington at Fairview; Grove City at Slippery Rock

Sept. 11: Iroquois at Seneca

Sept. 21: Hickory at Slippery Rock

Sept. 23: Mercyhurst Prep at Villa Maria (HFEC)

Sept. 28: General McLane at Fort LeBoeuf

Oct. 1: McDowell at Erie (Veterans Stadium)

Oct. 3: Hickory at McDowell; Seneca at Iroquois

Oct. 5: Slippery Rock at Harbor Creek

Oct. 9: Villa Maria at Mercyhurst Prep (Veterans Stadium)

Oct. 12: McDowell at Hickory; Harbor Creek at Fort LeBoeuf

Oct. 19-Nov. 2: District 10 playoffs

Nov. 5-16: PIAA playoffs