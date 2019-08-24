Knights pull away for win over North East

Franklin 35, North East 24: At Franklin, quarterback Ian Haynes threw five touchdown passes, including four caught by wide receiver Dalton Buckley. Haynes completed 17-of-34 attempts for 298 yards and went over the 7,000-yard mark for his career.

Buckley had six catches for 155 yards. The Franklin pair linked up on a 5-yard score in the first quarter, helping the Knights even the score with the Grapepickers at 7-7.

In the second period, the Knights broke a 14-all tie when Haynes and Buckley hooked up for touchdowns of 65 and 14 yards before halftime. The duo linked up again in the third quarter on a 48-yard touchdown, pushing the Franklin lead to 35-14.

North East quarterback Keyen Skrekla completed 23-of-36 throws for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Out of the backfield, running back Dylan Sayers ran nine times for 51 yards and one touchdown while also making six receptions for 66 yards. Brandon Perez and Austin Craig had touchdown receptions.