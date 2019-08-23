Here's a look at season openers involving Erie County teams

Girard at Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m.

The YellowJackets and Blue Devils will play in a season opener for the second straight year. Girard won 10-6 last year and went on to finish 5-6. Cambridge Springs struggled to a 2-8 record.

2018: Girard won 10-6

Clarkson North (Canada) at Cathedral Prep, 7 p.m.

This is a rematch of Prep's 2018 regular-season finale when Clarkson North rallied for an 11-point upset. Prep then reeled off six playoff wins and finished 13-3 on the way to a third straight state title.

2018: Clarkson North won 51-40

Seneca Valley at McDowell, 7 p.m.

McDowell opens against Seneca Valley for the second straight year. The Raiders beat the Trojans by 24 points in last year's opener. McDowell has a lot of talent and experience returning on offense.

2018: Seneca Valley won 30-6

Meadville at Mercyhurst Prep, 7 p.m.

The Lakers are coming off consecutive 10-win seasons against a Meadville team that went winless in 2018. Mercyhurst will rely on lineman Dylan Schley and big-play running back Steve Smith.

2018: Mercyhurst Prep won 33-18

Union City at Reynolds, 7 p.m.

The Bears are regrouping after losing two 1,000-yard running backs to graduation. New players must step up for Union City. Reynolds has a talented running back in junior Jordan DeCarmen.

2018: Reynolds won 44-26

Warren at Fairview, 7 p.m.

The Dragons beat the Tigers by 24 points in the 2018 season opener, and Warren went on to finish 6-4. Fairview closed the season 5-5 but must replace standout running back Chris Mohra.

2018: Warren won 31-7

General McLane at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.

This intriguing matchup features a pair of seven-win teams from 2018. The Rockets claimed a 13-point win in last year's opener. GM's Ben Howe-Jones and SR's Vito Pilosi are exciting offensive players.

2018: Slippery Rock won 27-14

Harbor Creek at Iroquois, 7 p.m.

The Huskies have a lot of skill players back from a team that beat the Braves by 49 points in the 2018 opener. HC's Tyler East is the leading returning rusher in D-10 after running for 1,306 yards.

2018: Harbor Creek won 55-6

North East at Franklin, 7 p.m.

The Knights opened the 2018 season with a 13-point win over the Grapepickers. Both teams won twice the rest of the year. Franklin QB Ian Haynes begins his pursuit of D-10's career passing record.

2018: Franklin won 34-21

Grove City at Fort LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.

The Eagles routed the Bison by 41 points in the 2018 opener, but GC lost a loaded senior class. LeBoeuf returns running back Ben Turi, who missed most of the 2018 season with an injury.

2018: Grove City won 48-7

Seneca at Corry, 7 p.m.

The Beavers opened 2018 with a 25-point win over the Bobcats, who went 0-9. Corry has a strong back in Landen Weis, who rushed for 683 yards. Seneca hopes a bigger roster leads to wins in 2019.

2018: Corry won 39-14

Northwestern at Greenville, 7 p.m.

The Wildcats had a nice start in 2018 with a win over the Trojans. Northwestern will rely on QB Derek Albert and lineman Alex Rimel. Justin Harbaugh and Kaleb Achuff are top returnees for the Trojans.

2018: Northwestern won 19-12