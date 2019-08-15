Storylines and players to watch for the upcoming high school golf season.

ERIE TIMES-NEWS PRESEASON DISTRICT 10 FEMALE GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Lydia Swan, North East

It will be extremely difficult for future District 10 golfers to equal, let alone exceed, the kind of varsity debut season that Lydia Swan compiled last fall.

North East didn't field a girls golf team for 2018. That forced Swan to compete as an individual in girls mega-matches and as a teammate with the NE boys.

When the postseason began, though, Swan won the district's Class 2A individual tournament. She finished 14 shots better than Mercyhurst Prep's Sarah White, a former PIAA bronze medalist.

Swan followed as the gold medalist for the Western Region tournament, and then the silver medalist for the PIAA tournament. She led the 36-hole event after its first round.

However, Swan still left York's Heritage Hills Golf Resort with a state gold medal. Her round of 74 was the lowest for the North East boys, who won its 2A team tournament by 17 strokes.

Swan will strictly compete in girls golf this fall now that the Grapepickers have revived that program.

— Mike Copper

ERIE TIMES-NEWS PRESEASON DISTRICT 10 MALE GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Carter Hassenplug, North East

The graduation of Alec Hite, plus the loss of sophomore Lydia Swan to North East's reformed girls golf program, means junior Carter Hassenplug goes into this season as the top returning male player.

Those Grapepickers won the 2018 PIAA Class 2A team title at York's Heritage Hills Golf Resort. Hassenplug's 81 counted amid their first-place stroke total of 314, which was 17 fewer than Scranton Prep's silver medalists.

It was Hassenplug's second state medal over the three-day event. He tied for eighth place (76-79-155) after the 36-hole individual tournament.

The three days of PIAA action capped Hassenplug's sophomore season, which included being voted Region 5 player of the year by its coaches. He also won District 10's Class 2A boys tournament (73-72-145) by five shots at The Country Club of Meadville.

Hassenplug will strictly play for his father this fall after Troy Hassenplug and Jon Sedelmeyer were listed as co-coaches for recent seasons.

— Mike Copper

BOYS STORYLINES

North East boys ready to defend: The Grapepickers welcome back Carter Hassenplug, Isaiah Swan and Ryan Hathaway as prominent returnees from last season's PIAA Class 2A title team.

New era at Cathedral Prep: Experienced veterans like Luke Misko, Zach Henry and Evan Rowane are among the returning Ramblers who must fill the void left by the graduation of Patrick Kelly, a University of Notre Dame recruit and rare four-time District 10 Class 3A individual medalist.

Grove City boys go for region repeat: The Eagles return four players, including seniors Troy Loughry, David Dennis and Jack Donahue, from their 2018 team which finished first in District 10's Region 2 standings.

GIRLS STORYLINES

North East gets girls team back: Lydia Swan, who also played for the Grapepickers' boys state champions, is now the automatic leader for the girls' program that was revived after a year's hiatus.

Thomas back as dual athlete: Although Villa Maria junior Tara Thomas is better known as a two-time PIAA Class 2A gold medalist in tennis, she still plans to golf for the Victors when possible.

BOYS TO WATCH

Skyler Carr, sr., McDowell: He was the boys age 16-19 champion for this summer's Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour.

Tyler Hasbrouck, jr., Corry: Last season's Region 4 Player of the Year will try to help the Beavers defend as its best team.

Zach Henry, jr., Cathedral Prep: He had a strong summer and has a chance to replace the graduated Patrick Kelly as the Ramblers' top player.

Isaiah Swan, jr., North East: He helped North East win last season's PIAA Class 2A team championship despite suffering a severe knee sprain days before the tournament.

GIRLS TO WATCH

Leah Benson, jr., Hickory: Showed why she was voted player of the year by Region 1's coaches when she helped the Hornets qualify for the PIAA Class 2A team tournament as District 10 titlists.

Natalie Brosig, jr., McDowell: The Trojans welcome back last season's Region 3 player of the year, who also made District 10's first-team list.

Zoey McClain, so., McDowell: She's coming off a strong freshman season. She surprised even herself by winning District 10's Class 3A tournament.

Sarah White, sr., Mercyhurst Prep: The former PIAA Class 2A bronze medalist goes into her final varsity season as the girls age 15-19 champion of this summer's Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour.

WHO'S NEW

Breckin Taylor: The Cathedral Prep freshman, when he wasn't competing in Western New York PGA youth events, was the overall champion for the boys age 13-15 division of this summer's Great Lakes Junior Golf Tour.

Ken Walker: The former General McLane athletic director and football coach came out of retirement to replace Ryan Quiggle as Fairview's boys coach.

Kyle Westfall: Erie High coach Bruce Chase anticipated the arrival of the freshman, who has extensive junior golf experience, as far back as last summer.

KEY DATES

Thursday: Start of the PIAA regular season

Oct. 3: District 10 girls team tournament at The Country Club of Meadville

Oct. 3 and 5: District 10 girls individual tournament at The Country Club of Meadville

Oct. 4: District 10 boys team tournament at The Country Club of Meadville

Oct. 4 and 5: District 10 boys individual tournament at The Country Club of Meadville

Oct. 15: PIAA West Region individual tournament at Tom's Run Golf Course, Blairsville

Oct. 21-22: PIAA individual tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Oct. 23: PIAA team tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

