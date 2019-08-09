VISALIA, Calif. – The Waynesboro 12U baseball team's tournament season ended on Thursday night with a 7-6 loss to Kennewick, Washington at the Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series in California.

Waynesboro finished pool play 2-3 and then won its first game in the consolation bracket on Wednesday, defeating DGF, Minnesota 12-1.

After starting with two wins in its first three pool play games, Waynesboro lost its final two.

Waynesboro opened with a 4-3 victory over West Raleigh, North Carolina last Friday night.

The Middle Atlantic champions then rolled past Visalia Grey, one of the host teams, 12-2 on Saturday, improving to 2-0.

Waynesboro was dealt its first loss on Sunday, falling to Raynham, Massachusetts 10-2.

On Monday, Waynesboro lost 9-8 to Hagatna, Guam and fell to National Pool winner South Bend, Indiana 8-4 on Tuesday.

The top three teams from each pool at the conclusion of pool play advanced to a single-elimination winner's bracket with a chance to compete for the World Series championship.

The bottom three teams from both pools played in the consolation bracket.

Waynesboro finished fourth in the National Pool. They were tied with Visalia Grey with two wins but were bumped to fourth place due to run differential. Kennewick finished pool play in fourth place in the American Division, also with two wins.

Waynesboro qualified for the World Series by winning the Cal Ripken 12U Middle Atlantic Regional in July. Waynesboro went 5-1 at the regional tournament.

It's the second straight year that Waynesboro qualified for the Cal Ripken World Series. Last year, Waynesboro Youth League's tournament team traveled to Phenix City, Alabama.

Waynesboro's roster includes Ethan Alldredge, Blake Daywalt, Ethan Hotchkiss, Eric Jacobs, Logan Kennedy, Eric Knepper, Calvin Myers, Farin Parks, Brett Powell, Kellan Smith, Dylan Wynkoop and Colin Young.

Coaches are Shane Hotchkiss, Steve Myers, Justin Young and Todd Parks (manager).

For more information about the World Series, visit the event's official website: www.visaliaworldseries2019.com