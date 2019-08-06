The 2017 Moorestown High School graduate has traveled the world while chasing his ambition to play professional basketball.

Harrison Rieger's phone will ring soon and it will start all over again.

He's not sure exactly where his basketball career will take him next, but he's sure he'll be ready to go.

“My goal is to play at the highest level I can and play as long as I can,” the 2017 Moorestown High School graduate said. “Into my mid-30s, if I can do it. You know, it takes a toll on you, physically, but I feel good. I want to see where this will take me.”

It's already taken him to some interesting places. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard was a key piece in some solid Quakers teams and topped 1,000 career points before he moved on to Camden County College, where he was a key piece again as a freshman, with an 11.0 scoring average and 6.8 rebounds per game.

“I went there for the fall and spring and played a season there,” Rieger said. “Then I heard about LaVar Ball's league, and I thought, why not give it a shot?”

Ball, the father of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, founded the Junior Basketball Association as an alternative to college basketball, as an intermediate step toward the NBA.

Rieger went to a Philadelphia tryout in April 2018 and impressed. He joined the Chicago Ballers of the JBA for the league's inaugural season, and it went pretty well.

Rieger collected what he refers to as “my 16 and 8;” his scoring and rebounding averages. His performance earned him some recognition at the end of the season. As one of the top 12 players in the league, he got to travel to Europe to play for the JBA's USA Select team.

“We played from Russia to London and everywhere in between,” Rieger said. “Turkey, Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria — we were playing mostly first-division teams, and all the guys were between 17 and 21 at the most. We did pretty well.”

He got home in November of last year, just in time to hear there might be a chance to play some pro ball in El Salvador. He took two weeks off, then joined Halcones de Sonzaca.

“It's a beautiful country,” Rieger said. “You get to see some amazing scenery. All that forest — the views are incredible.”

That wasn't all that was new, though. Rieger was the youngest American player in the league and among the youngest overall.

The game itself changed, as the level changed.

“It was definitely a little different,” Rieger said. “It was really the first time I played the game against legit men. It was a lot more physical. There was definitely a lot more contact than I was used to. Things that were fouls in high school and even college — they were letting a lot of it go now. It makes you play the game a lot harder, rather than try to force stuff.”

Viewed from the other side, though, it can be liberating.

“You do start to think, OK, that's not a foul?” Rieger said. “They're doing it to you and you're like, all right — I'll start doing it to them on defense.”

He carved out enough space for himself to ring up his 16 and 8 again. He came home in early July with some stiffness in his knee, which he's worked out with physical therapy. Now he's back to doing cardio and preparing for the phone call, which will tell him where the adventure will take him next.

“I loved Europe,” Rieger aid. “I love playing in front of the fans over there and the atmosphere. Lithuania was pretty cool. A lot of fans come up and ask for autographs and pictures. They asked for our jerseys, which of course we couldn't give them. All it all, it was a life-changing experience. It was something I'll always remember.”

A return trip is high on his wish list, but Rieger's not being choosy at this point.

“To be honest, anywhere I can play, I will definitely play,” he said. “I was just texting around a little bit ago, talking to a few teams. I'm just looking to build my resume at this point.”

His academic career is on hold, but not over. Rieger, who's studying broadcast communication, said it was a series of difficult decisions — the JBA odyssey meant missing a semester. Heading to El Salvador meant missing another. When that phone call comes, it will probably cost a third.

Weighed against chasing a dream, and having success, it's a fair deal.

“I'm focused on the goal of playing basketball right now, but I definitely plan to go back,” Rieger said. “That will be the next goal.”