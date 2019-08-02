Kayla McBride adds 5 assists, but Las Vegas loses to Los Angeles Sparks

LOS ANGELES — Erie native Kayla McBride scored a team-high 19 points, but the Las Vegas Aces lost to the Los Angeles Sparks 76-68 in front of 11,692 at the Staples Center on Thursday night.

The Aces dropped to 14-7 while the Sparks improved to 12-8.

McBride sank 6-of-13 field-goal attempts, including 3-of-6 3-pointers. She also made all four of her free-throw attempts and is now shooting 92.5 percent from the foul line.

McBride added five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes of playing time.

The aces will host the Dallas Wings on Saturday at 8 p.m.