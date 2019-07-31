Delanco 4, Vincentown 3

Troy Hunter had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to give the Delanco Dodgers a 4-3 victory over Vincentown in Rancocas Valley League Baseball on Monday.

Bryan McMonagle and Tim Haverstick each had RBI doubles for the Dodgers. Matt Rafferty earned the win, pitching 1 1/3 innings without giving up a hit, in relief of Luke Hoey, who struck out seven batters over five innings.

The Dodgers improved to 17-5 on the season, clinching first place in the league standings and the top-seed in the upcoming playoffs.