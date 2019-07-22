Roslyn wins Region 3 elimination game in extra innings.

ROYERSFORD — They may have lost, but not because of effort or desire.

Lower Bucks League champ Yardley-Morrisville may have fallen 9-8 in eight innings to Lower Montco League champ Roslyn in an elimination game in the Region 3 American Legion Tournament at Spring-Ford High School Sunday, but the Riversharks definitely left their mark.

"We played hard in the beginning of the game, but I definitely think the heat got to us a little bit towards the end," said center fielder Mark Seibert. "Alex (Martin) pitched his butt off. He was getting tired out there. I think, as a team, we fell apart a little bit, but we battled. We battled until the end and tried to make a comeback."

Seibert, a Holy Ghost Prep grad who attended and played at Gettysburg College this past year, wanted to return for one more summer of Legion with Yardley-Morrisville.

"For me, I definitely wanted to finish out Legion," he said. "It's something I've been passionate about for the last couple of summers. My dad (Glenn) is one of the coaches, and he's been coaching me since I was 10 years old, so that certainly played a part of it."

It was a memorable run too, as the Riversharks won the regular season and Lower Bucks tournament titles, and finished with a 19-10 overall record. That's a lot of baseball and a ton of success too.

In particular, pitching and defense were typically Yardley-Morrisville's strengths.

"I really think the key to our success is we were clean on defense and our pitching has been good all season long," Seibert said. "There's wasn't a single game this year where we scored 10 runs or more, but we were still able to squeak out a 14-4 (league) record. A bit part of that is some games our opponents would have four or five errors and we'd have none. That certainly kept us in games."

Sunday, Yardley-Morrisville played with a lot of guile. Up 5-3 through five innings, it appeared to be on cruise control toward a victory, but Roslyn battled back with four runs in the sixth to go ahead 7-5 and the Riversharks were on the ropes. But they ended up scoring twice in the top of the seventh to tie it up.

Seibert made a game-saving catch going backwards toward the warning track in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and the bases loaded, and then delivered with an RBI single to score Justin Fogel and put his team up 8-7 in the top of the eighth. In the end, Roslyn had the last chance and made the most it, scoring two to finish off a thrilling game.

"I think there's a lot of things that could have helped," Seibert said. "I think there were things that everyone could have done that would have helped us in this game. But sometimes, your best isn't enough. I think that showed today."

As for the season, Seibert has no regrets about returning for one last go around with Yardley-Morrisville.

"Coming into the summer, I expected for me personally to play well, while I also expected big things from my team," he said. "Personally, I struggled a lot in the regular season and it was frustrating. I tried to show up every day and battle, and our team did the same thing. I think we knew we were going to be good and we played like that. We played our hearts out every single day."