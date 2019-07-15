Yardley-Morrisville, Quakertown, Doylestown win Sunday: Roslyn takes Lower Montco title.

Archbishop Wood grad Bryce Stock threw a complete-game, two-hitter as Northampton staved off elimination with a 2-0 win over Bensalem in a Lower Bucks League American Legion playoff game played at Kopper Kettle Field.

Stock walked three and struck out four. Dylan Slowinski, another Wood grad, had a RBI single in the fifth to provide the Bombers with the offense needed. Jake Barder scored on a error on the play to make it 2-0.

John Jester went six innings for Benselem, allowing just six hits and the one earned run, while striking out three.

Northampton will play Yardley-Morrisville Monday at Kopper Kettle at 8 p.m.

Yardley-Morrisville 7, Falls 4: Justin Fogel went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as Yardley-Morrisville remained as the only unbeaten team in the Lower Bucks Legion Tournament in a winners bracket game Sunday. Also for the Riversharks, Sean Doherty, Justin Massielo and Mark Seibert had two hits each. Sean Hochhausler went 5 1/3 innings pitched to pick up the win on the mound, while Owen Lynch threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief to earn the save. Justin Porter and Shayne Ostrowsky had two hits and two RBIs each for the Dirtbags.

Roslyn 3, Fort Washington 2: George Jacob hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give Roslyn the dramatic win over Fort Washington in the Lower Montco League championship game. Connor Duddy and Griffin Wittenberg had the other RBIs for Roslyn, while Jamie Burkhart pitched four scoreless, and hitlesss, innings of relief to pick up the victory.

Quakertown 6, Pennridge 1: Sam Rice pitched the final five innings and allowed just one earned run as Quakertown stayed alive in the Bux-Mont League Tournament with a win over Pennridge on Sunday. Rice scattered five hits and three walks, while striking out five. Brad Bryan had two RBIs, while Nolan Byrnes, Adam Ritter and Nate Barnes had two hits each. Jared Forscht had a inside-the-park home run in the fifth for Pennridge's only run.

Doylestown 9, Lansdale 3: Eighth-seeded Doylestown scored four runs early and then added four more late to break open its elimination game with Lansdale Sunday. Danny Loving went 2-for-4 with two triples and five RBIs for the Tigers, while Alex Gatto and Nick Carbonara had two hits each. Colin Bates earned the win, pitching the first six innings, while Cole Allen closed the game out with a scoreless seventh.