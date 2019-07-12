Zach Henry wins boys Match Play title; sister Kymberly Henry takes girls title

Two sets of classmates were even after 18 holes in the EDGA Junior Match Play Championship title matches on Friday morning at Country Meadows Golf Course in Venango.

Then a brother and sister each claimed a title on the 19th hole.

Cathedral Prep junior-to-be Zach Henry emerged with a victory on the 19th hole over Prep classmate Evan Rowane. Rowane was the top seed after the qualifying round and had cruised through his first three matches. Henry was the No. 3 seed.

In the girls championship match, Zach Henry's older sister, Kymberly Henry, also emerged with an EDGA Junior title on the 19th hole.

Kymberly Henry, the No. 2 seed and a Mercyhurst University recruit, edged fourth-seeded Madison Klinger. Klinger, who will be a senior at Villa Maria in the fall, was a Villa teammate of Henry's last year.

On Thursday, in the Boys B Flight final, Evan Nadzam beat Jackson Linden 3 and 1. In the Boys 10-12 Flight final Thursday, Lucas Fosco topped Parker Berk 6 and 4.