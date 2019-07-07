The second-round pick of the Cleveland Indians in 2016 is playing in the All-Star Futures Game Sunday at Progressive Field.

Getting called into the manager’s office can be nerve-racking. After finishing up a game in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with the Cleveland Indians' single-A affiliate, the Lynchburg Hillcats, Nolan Jones had that stomach-churning feeling.

However, instead of being met with a lashing from his manager for not running out a ground ball or chasing a pitch in the dirt, Jones was met by the organization’s farm system director. It had to be good news.

“He told me, ‘Hey Nolan, I wanted to let you know before you see it on social media or anyone reaches out to you (that) you’ve been selected by the Indians to represent us in the (All-Star Futures Game) in Cleveland,’" Jones said. “I was overwhelmed with emotion. I just looked around and smiled like, ‘is this real?’"

It was real as it gets.

Jones, a third baseman, was met by teammates and coaches with congratulatory hugs after the news got out and the news — while exciting — will fulfill a dream on Sunday at Progressive Field. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that the 21-year-old Langhorne native played for the Philly Bandits and worked out on Sundays with 2014 futures game participant and role model Sean Coyle, who now coaches at Nolan’s high school, Holy Ghost Prep. A lot of hard work has paid off to get this far — hard work that started about as far back as Jones’ mother, Regina, can remember.

“He was always very passionate and motivated,” Regina said. “Sometimes he would come into my bedroom at 7 a.m. and ask, ‘Mommy can you have a catch with me?’ He would even pay his siblings to throw soft toss to him.”

While some kids grew up with a jungle gym in their backyard, Nolan and older brother Peyton — who is a goaltender on Penn State’s ice hockey team — grew up with a batting cage their father, Tom, built in their backyard. While others played video games, Nolan and Peyton opted for working on their games and had each other to work with. The athleticism was always apparent.

“I remember when I coached my oldest in Tee-ball and Nolan’s like 3 years old,” Tom recalled. “I’m trying to teach 5- and 6-year-olds how to catch pop-ups and I could throw it as high as I could, and Nolan would catch every one of them. He just had a special talent.”

Those days have never been lost on Jones, who still credits his parents as being his biggest influences and realizes a path to professional baseball wouldn’t be possible without them.

“My mom and dad are the two biggest reasons why I’m where I am today,” Nolan said. “Like most kids, my dad is my BP thrower and he was out in the cage with me for countless hours. He knows how to coach me and still does. Like, I’m struggling right now, and my parents are the ones I call and talk about it with. They’ve been there with me through everything.”

Family comes first for Jones, even when his schedule gets tough as a prized baseball prospect. He prefers to use FaceTime over a phone call in order to literally see what everyone is up to. On Sundays, he sets time aside to catch up and chat with his grandparents. In fact, the 21-year-old flies home when he gets two days off in order to visit with the entire family. This is one of the many qualities that former coach Holy Ghost Prep Vince Rossomando appreciated during their years together.

“You could tell early on how well he was raised,” Rossomando said. “He would come over and shake your hand and thank you at the end of practices for working with him.

“The one game I’ll never forget was against La Salle High School. One of their star players, Jimmy Haley, who is also playing professionally, hit a rocket to the 5-6 hole at shortstop. Nolan laid out and stopped it and threw a seed across the diamond and got him by a step. At the end of inning, I grabbed him and said, ‘That play you just made, nine of 10 major league shortstops don’t make that play’ and he just laughed because that’s the kind of kid he is. He was always very humble.”

It’s that humbleness that remains an important quality to possess when on the road to the majors. The rides can be arduous with upwards of 20 other players on a bus and there can be sleepless nights. For Jones, however, it’s all a part of the journey and though he’s happy to be on it, he thought it be best to outline some of his experiences in a video blog he keeps on YouTube to show what professional athletes experience on a day-to-day basis.

“I thought it’d be a pretty cool idea to show people what we do and how our lives are,” Jones said. “Even before I joined professional baseball, I obviously knew a lot went into it but it didn’t seem like you’d get to the field at 11 a.m. for a 7 p.m. game. Then after the game, staying there for two hours to be able to take care of your body to be there the next day and play. I wanted to enlighten people about what goes on.”

Hitting .286 this season, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Jones is ranked 43rd among Major League Baseball’s top 100 prospects. Sunday’s Futures game will be another moment to soak up as a professional ballplayer three years after the Indians selected him in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

“It’s been no type of struggle,” Jones said. “I’m extremely lucky. I get paid to play baseball every day, I get fed, and I get to see places around the country that I wouldn’t have seen without baseball. There are so many perks to it that it makes everything worth it.”

And a message from mom?

“I’m just so proud of him,” Regina said. “He was a very young boy when he told us that he was going to be a professional athlete. I can’t wait to see where this takes him. Just do your thing and stay humble and do what you love.”