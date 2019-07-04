Former Masters, US Open winner Angel Cabrera and reigning LECOM champ Nelson Ledesma among those scheduled to compete at Peek'n Peak.

FINDLEY LAKE, N.Y. — Nelson Ledesma bids to repeat as the champion of this weekend's LECOM Health Challenge.

When he tees off early Thursday, though, he'll still only be the second-most notable golfer from Argentina in the Korn Ferry Tour stop at Peek'n Peak Resort.

That distinction goes to Angel Cabrera.

Yes, the same Angel Cabrera who won two Grand Slam titles in a three-year span.

Cabrera, 49, easily has the most notable resume among the field of 156 golfers who will tee off throughout the first round at the Peak's par-72, 7,061-yard course.

The $600,000 tournament, which marks the end of a four-year contract with LECOM as the main sponsor, will conclude Sunday.

Cabrera became just the second Argentinian golfer to win a major. His 2007 U.S. Open title was by five shots over former champs Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk at Pittsburgh's famed Oakmont Country Club.

Cabrera also wore one of Augusta (Georgia) National Golf Club's cherished green jackets after the 2009 Masters. He persevered through a two-hole playoff that involved Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry.

The LECOM Health Challenge is a way for Cabrera, who's won 52 tournaments during a 30-year professional career, to stay active as he awaits eligibility for the PGA Champions Tour. He'll be eligible for that circuit after he turns 50 on Sept. 12.

Cabrera will tee off at 7:34 a.m. from the Challenge's first hole. He'll begin nearly 45 minutes after Ledesma, 28, goes off with the opening 6:50 trio on the 10th.

Ledesma, at 22-under 266, was the Challenge's 2018 medalist by two strokes over American Kyle Jones and Sebastian Munoz of Colombia.

A third Argentinian, Andres Gallegos, 23, tees off from the 10th at 1:48.

Other notable golfers in Thursday's first round are:

Local connection

Andrew Novak, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, No. 10, 8:51 a.m: Novak, 24, will be a favorite of local fans if for no other reason than his caddie. Jeff Hamley, a 2004 Cathedral Prep graduate, is expected to carry the clubs for the tour's 49th-ranked golfer.

Former LECOM Health Challenge champion

Rick Lamb, St. Simons Island, Georgia, No. 10, 12:42 p.m.: Lamb, 28, was the tournament winner when the Korn Ferry Tour, then known as the Web.com Tour, returned to the Peak in 2016. He won a four-man playoff after the quartet each shot 269 after 72 holes. Rhein Gibson of Australia was part of the trio whom Lamb defeated after two holes. Gibson, 33, is also registered for this year's tournament. Gibson is ranked seventh in the tour's current standings, as well as its medalist for last month's BMW Charity Pro-Am at Greer, South Carolina.

2019 Korn Ferry Tour winners

Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico, No. 10, 12:31 p.m.: Campos, 31, is 15th in the tour standings. He didn't travel as far as other players to win January's Great Abaco Classic, as it took place in the Bahamas.

Sebastian Cappelen, Denmark, No. 1, 7:34 a.m.: Cappelen, 29, will compete in Cabrera's group. He played in college for the University of Arkansas, and then remained in the United States for a professional career highlighted by last month's REX Hospital Open victory at Raleigh, North Carolina.

Vince Covello, Atlantic Beach, Florida, No. 1, 12:53 p.m: Covello, 36, rounds out the top 10 of the tour's current standings. He gained that spot largely due to last March's victory in the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

Michael Gellerman, Sterling, Kansas, No. 1, 1:04 p.m.: Gellerman, 26, was a popular champ when he won his first professional title this past May. That tournament happened to be the nearby Kansas City Golf Classic.

Michael Gligic, Canada, No. 1, 12:20 p.m.: The 29-year-old Ontario native traveled all the way to Panama for his first professional victory. He won the tournament by one stroke over China's Xinjun Zhang, the tour's current leader.

Lanto Griffin, Mount Shasta, California, No. 1, 7:01 a.m.: Griffin, 31, will arrive at the Peak ranked fourth in the tour standings. He defeated Robby Shelton in a playoff for first place at Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship.

Mark Hubbard, The Woodlands, Texas, No. 1, 7:12 a.m.: Hubbard, 30, won February's inaugural LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida. That's the tournament LECOM will fully sponsor after this weekend's competition at the Peak.

Dan McCarthy, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, No. 1, 7:12 a.m.: McCarthy, a 33-year-old Syracuse native, pocketed $99,000 for winning last March's Savannah (Georgia) Golf Championship.

Henrik Norlander, Sweden, No. 10, 12:31 p.m.: Norlander, 32, surged up the tour standings after he won the Wichita (Kansas) Open two weeks ago. He'll be ranked fifth going into his first shot at the Peak.

Robby Shelton, Birmingham, Alabama, No. 10, 12:20 p.m.: Shelton, 23, is a two-time tour titlist this year. Each was in a Tennessee tournament held this past May.

Kristoffer Ventura, Norway, No. 10, 1:04 p.m.: Has the chance to become a rare tour winner in consecutive weekends. Ventura, 24, rallied from ninth place at the start of Sunday's final round to beat Joshua Creel in a playoff at the Utah Championship.

Former PGA Tour full-exempt status

Ricky Barnes, Scottsdale, Arizona, No. 10, 7:45 a.m: Barnes, 38, was the 2002 U.S. Amateur champ. He turned professional a year later, with a tie for second in the 2009 U.S. Open his most notable result.

Sponsor exemption

Trevor Sluman, Rochester, New York, No. 1, 2:21 p.m: Sluman, 26, is a nephew of 1988 PGA Championship winner Jeff Sluman.

Other notable golfers

Olin Browne Jr., Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, No. 1, 1:15 p.m: Browne, 30, is the son of Olin Browne Sr., a three-time PGA Tour titlist who currently competes in its Champions Tour.

Erik Compton, Coral Gables, Florida, No. 1, 12:53 p.m: Compton, 39, is best known for continuing to play despite two heart transplants. He overcame that to finish in a tie for second at the 2014 U.S. Open in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Steve Wheatcroft, Jacksonville, Florida, No. 10, 7:12 a.m: The 41-year-old tour veteran could draw a larger-than-normal gallery as an Indiana, Pennsylvania, native. Ironically, Wheatcroft was a college golfer at Indiana University in Bloomington.

• Absent from action this weekend is China's Xinjun Zhange, the Korn Ferry Tour leader.

Zhang, 32, won events in Texas and Illinois. He has 1,880 points through 15 tour events.

The top 25 golfers at the conclusion of 2019 Tour Championship, scheduled Labor Day weekend at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburg, Indiana, will receive 2019-2020 PGA Tour cards.

Mike Copper can be reached at 870-1614 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNcopper.

