After a wild first night of free agency, the 76ers are going to look different when the 2019-20 season starts.

Tobias Harris is staying, JJ Redick and Jimmy Butler are leaving, and Al Horford will only torment Joel Embiid on the practice court.

For now, the moves are all agreed upon because new contracts cannot become official under NBA rules until Saturday.

Harris stays put

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Harris has agreed to a $180 million, five-year contract with the 76ers.

The Sixers acquired Harris in a trade deadline deal with the Clippers. The person says there is no player option in the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not finalized.

Harris averaged 20 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Clippers and Sixers.

Butler traded to the Heat

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Butler has agreed to a $142 million, four-year contract and will be traded to the Miami Heat.

Miami and Philadelphia were still working out some aspects of the swap, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The Heat will be sending Josh Richardson to Philadelphia.

Butler met with the Heat right when free agency began at 6 p.m. Sunday and made clear that he wanted to be in Miami.

The 6-foot-6 Richardson can play shooting guard and small forward. He averaged 16.6 points per game last season and is a career 36.8 percent three-point shooter.

Horford heads to town

A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to sign Al Horford to a four-year contract with $97 million guaranteed.

The person says the deal could be worth up to $109 million if certain incentives are reached. The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized.

The 6-foot-10 Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for Boston last season.

Redick on the move

Two people familiar with the situation say Redick and the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday evening.

The 35-year-old Redick has shot just better than 41 percent from 3-point range during his 13-season career season.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Duke has averaged 12.9 points per game, but his past two seasons with Philadelphia have been his best as a scorer. He averaged 18.1 points this past season.

Redick spent his first six NBA seasons with Orlando, followed by short stints with Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers.

Scott to stay

A person familiar with the situation says the 76ers and forward Mike Scott have agreed to a $9.8 million, two year contract.

The Sixers acquired Scott and Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers and both players agreed Sunday to new contracts, a person told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deals are not finalized.

Scott averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 2018-19.