Local baseball roundup

Bucks Senior Babe Ruth

Dylan Ceslak crushed a two-run triple as Newtown downed Valley 10-2 on Friday in Lower Bucks Senior Babe Ruth League baseball action. Ceslak finished with two hits in the game, as did Ray Difiori, who also scored two runs. Michael Kane pitched two scoreless innings to close out the game, in relief of starter Ryan Stalker, who picked up the win. With the win, Newtown’s undefeated season continues unabated, as the team improved to 7-0.