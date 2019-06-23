New men's basketball coach signs 3 high school players, one transfer

Gannon men's basketball coach Kelvin Jefferson has announced his first signees since being named head coach in April.

A trio of freshmen and a Division I transfer will wear the maroon and gold for Jefferson, who enters his first year at the helm after serving as an assistant at Division I Old Dominion since 2016.

Michael Tertsea will bring size to the roster as a 6-foot 10-inch forward who transferred from Division I Rhode Island.

Tertsea played limited minutes in 13 games with Rhode Island last season.

Chris Clancy, a 6-2 guard, averaged 20.8 points a game as a senior for St. Peter's Boys High School (New York) and was named Staten Island's player of the year.

Amani Walker adds more height as a 6-9 forward who helped guide Baltimore Polytechnic to three consecutive state championships.

Ryan Rachic, a 6-5 guard, averaged 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over his final three seasons at Calvert High School in Maryland.

HOCKEY

• Past, present and future Mercyhurst men's hockey players will be in attendance when the NHL opens development camps this summer.

Derek Barach, Joseph Duszak, Garrett Metcalf and Cade Townend will be attending camps that begin at the end of June.

Barach, who finished his senior year with Mercyhurst in March, will attend camp with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Barach singed a contract with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League this spring and recorded seven goals in 15 regular-season games.

Duszak signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs at the end of the last season and played in two regular-season games with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Metcalf, a redshirt senior this upcoming season, will head to camp with the Anaheim Ducks.

Townend, who will begin his college career with Mercyhurst this season, will attend camp with the Ottawa Senators.

WOMEN'S WRESTLING

• In its first year of competition, the Gannon women's wrestling team collected the highest number of individual Scholar All-Americans among NCAA schools for the 2018-19 season, the National Wrestling Coaches Association announced.

The NWCA recognized Caleeann Blarr, Danielle Floor, Stephanie Floor and Mikayla Dockweiler, all four of whom surpassed the NWCA's grade-point-average requirement.

Dockweiler went 9-9 on the season for the Lady Knights, leading the team with six pins. She went 2-2 at nationals, the best mark on the team.

Blarr, a Girard graduate, battled injury, but finished with a 4-2 record on the year, and also won a match at nationals.

The Floor sisters each joined the team for the spring semester, with both going 2-5 on the year.