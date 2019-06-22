Ryan Feiser's double tied it in the sixth and the Hawks won it in extra innings over their Bux-Mont League rivals.

HATFIELD — The pitchers gave Nor-Gwyn a chance.

It took a while for the Hawks' offense to get going Friday night, but they found a way to rally late past rival Hatfield-Towamencin 3-2 in eight innings in a Bux-Mont League American Legion baseball game at School Road Park.

The win improves upstart Nor-Gwyn, under first-year manager Brandon Billetz, to 5-1 on the season, while Hatfield-Towamencin, a regional qualifier a year ago, slipped to 3-3.

"It was amazing," Billetz said. "(Hatfield-Towamencin starter Gavin) Moretski is going to Kutztown for a reason. He showed it tonight. He throws very hard. A lot of our guys are younger guys and haven't seen that talent, but they stepped up. We're a scrappy team and I really liked the way we came together tonight."

The battle of North Penn-area teams was definitely a pitchers' duel from the start. Through five innings, Moretski held the visiting Hawks to just one hit, a Ryan Feiser single in the fourth, while striking out 10.

Moretski was matched by Nor-Gwyn left-hander Gavin Mikulski, a North Penn sophomore who allowed just one hit in 4 1/3 innings, before giving way to reliever Brandon Drolsbaugh in the fifth.

Both of Hatfield-Towamencin's runs came after lead-off walks. Jason Krause led off the third with a base on balls and scored on a Billy Collins double down the right field line. In the fifth, Matt Brittingham walked and scored on a throwing error as he attempted to steal third.

Moretski struck out the first two batters of the sixth to raise his total to 12, but Joey Christian and Ryan Agriss then drew walks. Feiser followed with a double to right, scoring Christian and pinch-runner Josh Hittle scored on defensive interference.

"Feiser's at-bat was huge there," Billetz said. "He waited on it. He did everything we were telling him to do, kept his hands inside the baseball, blooped it to the right spot. The outfielder, I think Jason Krause, tried to make a (great) play on it. Unfortunately, it didn't go his way and then we ran around and got our two runs."

Nor-Gwyn scored the go-ahead run in the eighth, as Jeff Sabater led off with a walk, went to second on a passed ball and was bunted to third by Christian. Agriss followed with a grounder back to the mound and Sabater beat the throw to the plate.

Drolsbaugh then set the side down in the order in the bottom of the eighth, picking up the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.