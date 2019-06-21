Make deal with Celtics for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

CAMDEN — Elton Brand was a busy man Thursday afternoon and evening.

With the 76ers holding five picks in the NBA Draft, Brand was getting calls from team after team gauging his interest in making deals.

There were scenarios where teams called Brand, who was in charge of his first draft, about moving into the top 5, according to Brand, but the Sixers didn't have or weren't willing to give up what was asked to make that a reality.

The Sixers' GM engaged in conversations about all types of scenarios, several of which came to fruition.

Brand and the Sixers did trade up from No. 24 to 20 with the Celtics, allowing them to acquire Washington swingman Matisse Thybulle. Boston also received the No. 33 pick, which was the first of Philadelphia's four second-round selections and ended up being Purdue scoring guard Carsen Edwards.

The Sixers had No. 34, too, which they traded to the Hawks for a pick they dealt again (No. 57) and two future second-rounders, as well as No. 54. At 54, they chose Iowa State shooting guard Marial Shayok.

They also sent No. 42 and Jonathon Simmons' $1 million guaranteed contract in 2019-20 to the Wizards in exchange for cash considerations, so they only had two players to show for their five picks Thursday.

NBA evaluators like players that excel in at least one area. It's clear that Thybulle's forte is defense.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Thybulle was a four-year collegiate player, earning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honors while averaging 3.5 steals and 2.3 blocked shots last season. He utilized his 7-foot wing span, terrific athleticism and high motor for the Huskies. In 2018-19, he became the first NCAA player in 20 years to have 100-plus steals and 70-plus blocks, finishing with 126 and 82.

Thybulle accumulated the most steals (331) in Pac-12 Conference history, breaking Hall of Famer Gary Payton's record.

"We got a player that we really wanted," said Brand early Friday morning. "Top defensive wing in the draft. That's what I really wanted to improve on. He's going to be here for a long time. He can play. ... Philly's going to love him."

Brand said he reached out to the Atlantic Division-rival Celtics to initiate discussions for the No. 20 pick.

While he's a quality defender, Thybulle struggled at the offensive end as a senior. He averaged 9.1 points and shot 41.5 percent from the field, hitting 30.5 percent from 3-point range.

It remains to be seen if the Sixers coach Brett Brown will be able to put him on the court with all-star Ben Simmons, who is a reluctant shooter from outside 5 feet.

Brand's goal was to land a guy capable of being a rotation player right away for a Sixers team coming off of a 51-win season and a Game 7 second-round playoff loss at the buzzer to the eventual NBA champion Raptors.

Thybulle has a chance to be in the mix immediately for his ability to defend shooting guards and small forwards.

"I definitely plan on coming in and contributing," said Thybulle in a conference call late Thursday. "I don't see why not because defense translates. For me, defense is effort. I don't think there'll be a problem with me stepping in and contributing.

Thybulle didn't work out for any teams. He said the Sixers showed interest early in the draft process and continued to do so, resulting in him counting on them to make him a Sixer. They did.

Thybulle was a collegiate teammate of former Sixer Markelle Fultz, the former No. 1 overall pick who was traded to the Magic for pennies on the dollar after 1 1/2 disappointing seasons here.

"I don't think any of it has really set in yet," said Thybulle of being a first-rounder. "Right now, it's like I'm trying to convince myself I'm not dreaming."

One target for the Sixers seemed to be North Carolina swingman Cam Johnson, who hit 45.7 percent of his 3-point attempts last season. But Johnson went No. 11 to the Timberwolves, so he was off the board 13 picks before the Sixers' turn. Even if Brand offered Minnesota Nos. 24, 33 and 34, it wouldn't have been enough to move up that far.

The team could look very different next season, with starters Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and JJ Redick being unrestricted free agents, as well as sixth man Mike Scott.

The Sixers would like to bring back all three starters, though any of them could choose to go elsewhere. It could take max deals of five years and $190 million to re-sign Butler and Harris.

Thybulle probably isn't a legitimate contender to start if Redick doesn't return, but it'd certainly help if he's able to be among Brown's top eight.

