My how quickly drift fishing has become such a popular fishing method on our chunk of Lake Erie.

Not that drifting was not popular in the past. Recall the old chugging irons. For the younger among us, these started as lead cast onto a welding rod. Current drift fishing tactics have become more technical. Tackle is a little more refined. But it still can be tweaked to improve results.

One of the first things drift anglers should think about is their line. Talk about more refined, the fishing lines that are available today are of a different era from the lines anglers were using into the 1990s. And unlike so many of the new fishing products that come along, there is sound fishing logic behind all of the different line types.

The factors drift fishing needs tweaked are sensitivity and hook-setting efficiency, which are linked.

Try low-stretch fishing line. This probably will be either a super-braid or a copolymer line. Currently I am using 20-pound-test Power Pro super braid with a 12-pound-test monofilament or copolymer leader. I have not yet made up my mind which is better, or if even there is any appreciable difference.

Low-stretch line tends to be noticeably more sensitive than stretchy line such as typical monofilament. Also, the lack of stretch makes hook setting quicker. Drift fishing puts big bows in line. Stretch and a bow really weaken a hook set attempt.

Another factor favoring super braid line is smaller diameter. Enough smaller to make it easier to get the bow out of the line.

Likely you got an extra spool with your fishing reel. Fill the extra spool with low-stretch line and make a comparison to monofilament. A day of fishing should convince you.

Vary the shape of your drift. The shape traced by your lure/bait, that is.

You can simply drop a baited lure over the side of the boat, wait for it to hit bottom and close the bail. Then, because it will swing back and up when the bail is closed, open the bail again to get the lure closer to bottom. Maybe do that a couple more times if the fish seem glued to bottom.

You can cast quartering ahead of the drift, count the lure down then close the bail. The countdown is a method of getting the lure to an approximate depth and keep it there. If using a weight-forward spinner, the first thing needed is to get the spinner blade spinning. When you feel the added pull of the spinning blade, then reel just enough to keep the blade turning. No reeling may be necessary when the lure is swinging behind the boat.

This method is hard to beat when walleye are in the top 25 feet of water, maybe deeper if the drift is slow and light line is used to get longer casts.

The most extreme shape is created by casting quartering ahead of the drift, allowing the lure to drop to bottom on an open bail, then closing the bail so the lure will begin swinging up and toward the position directly behind the drift.

Something about the compound swing turns on walleye, and most other sport fish. This is hang-on time. Walleye just seem to find something they can eat hard to resist when it is rising in the water column.

You will need to use extra weight for this tactic, and long casts are necessary to get the lure to bottom for maximum rise. Low-stretch line is a huge benefit for fish that hit on a long line. The finer diameter of super braid line helps get the lure to bottom quicker. Monofilament line is out of the running because it has so much stretch. The cost of fluorocarbon line is unnecessary.

If, even using super braid line, you are not satisfied with the percentage of hits you are hooking, change rods. You want a rod that is sensitive, a rod that is longer than the rod you are using now, at least 7 feet, and a rod that is stiffer than the rod currently in use. Extra-fast action will provide the stiffness and sensitivity.

