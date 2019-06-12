Receiver expected to be ready for start of training camp late next month.

PHILADELPHIA — Wide receiver Nelson Agholor has been shut down until the start of training camp by the Philadelphia Eagles with an unspecified “lower body" injury, according to coach Doug Pederson, who said he expects Agholor back for the start of training camp next month.

“And quite frankly, just want to keep keep as much rest on him as possible right now and he’ll be he’ll be ready to go again at training camp,” Pederson said before Wednesday’s practice, the second of three planned for this year’s mandatory minicamp, which wraps up on Thursday.

Pederson said he’s optimistic that defensive end Derek Barnett, who hasn’t been able to practice at all in the offseason camps, also will be ready to go by the start of training camp’ as well.

Pederson also talked about the message he left with players after their January playoff loss in New Orleans.

“It’s unfortunate, we lost that game, and I think that kind of resonates with the players," he said. "You know, it was kind of my message at the end of the season when we sat here and in January, was to – we’ve got to remember these moments, remember these times, because that’s what’s going to make us stronger in the future. I’ve seen that sort of excitement and that chip, you know, so to speak, on on the guys shoulders, and they’re working hard and they’re all building towards the regular season.

“Now it’s a long season. We understand that it’s a one-game-at-a-time mentality. But there is a little different vibe with the guys, you know. This offseason has been very positive.”

Cash flow

More details have emerged about the recent contract extension signed by Carson Wentz, per Field Yates of ESPN, who reports that the signing bonus was $16.37 million and features incentives worth up to $16 million.

But the beauty of it, at least from the Eagles’ point of view, is that no matter how they decide to proceed with next year’s critical team option of $30 million, they will have a decent amount of salary cap flexibility throughout the length of the contract, which runs through 2024.

This is because more than $28 million of the contract is spread in roster bonuses each year starting in 2020.

In addition, there is a $30 million option due by the 10th day of the 2020 league year that is essentially guaranteed to be picked up, because a failure to do so would make him a free agent while still leaving the Eagles on the hook for most of the remainder of his contract.

It means that their biggest cap hit will come next year, which actually will be uncapped unless a new collective bargaining agreement signed before then supersedes it. The current CBA runs through the 2020 season.

Either way, the way the contract is structured will not significantly impact the team’s ability to acquire top free agents.

Practice notes and thoughts

♦ Wentz opened the first 11-on-11 session with a bomb to DeSean Jackson, who cut inside Rasul Douglas, shifted into fifth gear and took the delivery in stride on his way to a touchdown. There was no safety help. This could be standard procedure for whenever opponents try to cover Jackson the same way — no matter what play is actually called.

♦ Though Wentz was generally sharp again on Wednesday, he had moments in which poor fundamentals proved costly. Twice, he threw across his body while scrambling to his right. The first one was picked off by veteran newcomer Andrew Sendejo. The second was tipped by three players, two of them defenders, before falling incomplete.

♦ Every receiver on this deep roster has flashed at some point in camp. There are so many who look worthy of playing in this league. But the Eagles will only have room for six at the most. Because Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and JJ Arcega-Whiteside are essentially guaranteed spots, it means Greg Ward, Devin Ross, Carlton Agudosi, Mack Hollins, Shelton Gibson, Marken Michel, DeAndre Thompkins, Charles Johnson and Braxton Miller are fighting for no more than two spots and maybe only one.

This should make for a a fascinating training camp.