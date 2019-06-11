Have you ever heard the phrase "run the tangents"? Do you know what it means or how it can help you get a P.R.?

Even if you're unfamiliar with tangents, I'm sure you're aware of the fact that the shortest distance between two points—such as the start and finish line—is a straight line.

Now, rarely, if ever, is a race course a straight line from Point A to Point B, there are curves in the road and turns that can offer you a competitive advantage if you use them properly

First a brief lesson on how race courses are certified (BTW...not all course are certified, but all of the Erie Runners Club races are) from SaltyRunning.com:

In order for a road race course to be certified by USA Track & Field (the governing body of American competitive running), it must be measured or validated by someone specially trained in measuring road courses. When a course has been certified by USATF, it means that “the shortest possible route that a runner could take and not be disqualified” is equal to the advertised distance. Essentially, any valid path through the race course must be at least the stated distance (e.g., 26.2 miles for a marathon). The end result of this is that the path taken by most runners may be longer than the required distance, but it will be impossible to finish the race (unless you’ve cheated) without running at least that far.

What is the “shortest possible route”?

Just as the shortest route around a track is along the very inside of lane 1, the shortest route along a road course takes the inside line of every turn. If there’s two or more turns in a row in the same direction, you stay in that inside “lane” to minimize the amount of weaving back and forth you’re doing.



The inside lane on two turns in the same direction (image courtesy USATF)

If there are back-to-back turns in opposite directions, you’ll want to run in a straight line from the midpoint of the first curve to the midpoint of the second curve, as pictured below.



The shortest route between two turns in the opposite directions (image courtesy USATF)

So, the reason to run the tangents of a course is that it allows you to cover less distance, expend less energy and run a faster race, i.e. you can get to the finish line faster as the result of covering less ground.

Heather Cass is an Erie-area freelance writer, runner, and active member of the Erie Runners Club for 20-plus years. She is immersed in the local fitness culture, and she’s taking your questions at zipdang22 at aol.com.