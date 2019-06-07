Las Vegas improves to 2-2 in WNBA

Erie native Kayla McBride scored 13 points to finish as one of six Las Vegas Aces players in double figures in a 92-69 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night in WNBA action.

Liz Cambage and Dearica Hamby scored 15 points apiece to lead the Aces, who improved to 2-2. Las Vegas coasted to a 49-25 halftime lead and owned a 77-49 lead going into the fourth quarter. Atlanta dropped to 1-3.

Las Vegas returns to the court Sunday at 3 p.m. when it visits the New York Liberty.