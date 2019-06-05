Readers can pick among finalists in online poll; top 3 will be invited to dinner

As the Best of Varsity Cup awards dinner approaches, the Erie Times-News and GoErie.com will be revealing nominees, finalists and some winners for several awards.

The first award, the Fan Favorite, allows Times-News and GoErie.com readers to select a Varsity Cup winner through an online poll. The top three vote-getters will be invited to the ninth annual Best of Varsity Cup dinner June 26 at the Bayfront Convention Center where the winner will be unveiled.

The Times-News sports staff asked each District 10 athletic department to nominate one student-athlete who is a Fan Favorite at the school. The Times-News selected athletes for several schools that did not nominate an athlete. A total of 41 student-athletes have been nominated.

Online voting for the award begins Wednesday and will last until June 11 at 10 p.m. To vote, go to GoErie.com/FanFavorite and register. Each person is limited to one vote per day during the voting period. Results of the poll will not be available to voters.

This is one of numerous awards that will be presented at the Best of Varsity Cup dinner. In addition, the Rookie of the Year, Inspirational Athlete of the Year, Comeback Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, Male and Female Athletes of the Year, Teams of the Year and Lifetime Achievement winner will be honored. Each District 10 sport’s Athlete of the Year also will receive a plaque.

In addition, the Varsity Cup traveling trophies will be presented to the premier District 10 Big School and Small School athletic programs for the 2017-18 school year. Fairview (Small School) and Cathedral Prep/Villa Maria (Big School) are the reigning Varsity Cup champions.

Each Fan Favorite finalist and every District 10 or Varsity Cup All-Star will receive a free ticket to the event, which drew more than 800 people last year.

Buffalo Bills great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly will be the guest speaker.

Tickets for the event are $50 and may be purchased at GoErie.com/VarsityCup.