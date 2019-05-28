Imhotep wide receiver, Harrisburg quarterback, tough defense fuel PA win

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania All-Stars used a tough defense and a solid passing game to beat Maryland 21-0 Monday in the 62nd annual Big 33 Classic at Speed Ebersole Stadium.

Imhotep Charter wide receiver Yusuf Terry scored touchdowns receiving and rushing, and Harrisburg quarterback Kane Everson threw a pair of touchdowns to lead Pennsylvania.

Terry, a Baylor recruit, made a tough catch in traffic on a 31-yard TD pass from Everson to open the scoring in the first quarter. Terry then scored on a 15-yard reverse to boost the lead to 14-0 in the second.

Terry finished with two catches for 75 yards and two rushes for 24 yards and was named the Pennsylvania MVP.

Everson capped the scoring with a 5-yard TD pass to Aliquippa's Will Gipson in the third quarter. Everson, a William & Mary recruit, was 5-of-9 passing for 142 yards and led the team with 37 yards on seven rushes.

Pennsylvania's defense limited Maryland to 145 yards and six first downs. Pennsylvania had 322 total yards, including 215 passing.

General McLane's Tyler Herberg was selected as a long snapper for the Pennsylvania team.