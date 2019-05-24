Singles, doubles players to compete in Hershey

This weekend's PIAA boys tennis tournament is the end of an era for Cathedral Prep's program.

A successful and championship-filled era.

Prep senior Matt DeMarco will represent the district in the Class 3A singles during the state meet, which runs Friday and Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club.

DeMarco, a University of Dayton recruit, seeks to become the district's second male to win a PIAA singles title.

Former Fairview student Donald Johnson was the PIAA's gold medalist in 1984, when the tournament was still open class. Johnson won mixed and men's doubles championships at Wimbledon in the early 2000s.

Regardless of how DeMarco fares, the tournament will conclude his varsity career.

It also will be the last competition over a five-season span that saw Matt DeMarco, Joe DeMarco or both listed on a Ramblers' roster.

Joe DeMarco, who just concluded his freshman year at Dayton, graduated from Prep as a three-time 3A state doubles champ. His 2016 and 2017 gold medals were received with his younger brother as his partner.

Matt DeMarco opted for PIAA large-school singles play last season. He was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

DeMarco's second chance to become a rare PIAA doubles and singles champion begins Friday at 11:30 a.m. He drew Upper Darby senior Brandon Caban, the fourth seed from District 1, as his initial opponent.

The first round for PIAA Class 2A singles and doubles will be over by then.

Up first at 8:30 a.m. will be Grayson Millette. The Fairview sophomore opens against Milton senior Eric Counsil, the second seed from District 4 who's also making his state singles debut.

Mercyhurst Prep junior Neil Chen and senior Nick Mecca will try to advance out of the 2A doubles first round after losing their 2018 opener at Hershey.

Like Millette, Chen and Mecca start against District 4's second seeds, Hughesville juniors Logan Burns and Spencer Thomas.

DeMarco is the first of three Prep players in action Friday.

Senior classmate David Estes and sophomore Tom Prichard will represent the district in the state's 3A doubles field. They'll take on familiar faces in Radnor underclassmen Max Safanov and Garrett Spillerman, the fourth seeds from District 1, at 1 p.m.

Radnor beat the Ramblers 3-2 in the quarterfinals of last weekend's PIAA team tournament at Hershey.

DeMarco beat Safanov in No. 1 singles, as did Prichard over Spillerman in No. 2 singles, to account for Prep's points.

All PIAA quarterfinals are also scheduled Friday. The competition at Hershey resumes with Saturday morning's semifinals, followed by the 2A medal matches at 1 p.m. and the 3A medal matches at 3.