Sweeping the Rockies after losing three of four at home to the Brewers is impressive, as is Bryce Harper starting to heat up at the plate.

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies' weekend sweep of the Rockies was encouraging for a number of reasons.

First of all, they defeated a quality opponent that had taken three of four games from them last month in Denver.

And prized free agent right fielder Bryce Harper appears to be emerging from his the worst offensive start of his eight-year MLB career.

The pitching and defense were also better than in last week's final three games against the Brewers in which the Phils were outscored 22-6.

But the way the Phillies responded to getting smoked by Milwaukee was perhaps the most encouraging sign of all. They came from behind Sunday to win 7-5 on a pair of sixth-inning homers by Harper and catcher J.T. Realmuto, who pinch hit during a rare day off.

"It's huge," said starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff, who allowed four runs in five innings. "Everybody in here is resilient. We know we can compete. We know how good we are. It's just a matter of going out and doing it. These guys just picked me up today."

Resilience looks like it could be a trademark of Kapler's club.

Since their 2-5 road trip against the Rockies (1-3) and Mets (1-2), the Phillies have gone 14-8. That's .636 baseball, which equates to 103 wins over a 162-game season — and a National League East title.

Following the seven-game trip, they were 6-3 on a homestand against the Marlins (3-1), Tigers (1-1) and Nationals (2-1), then 4-2 on the road vs. the Cardinals (2-1) and Royals (2-1).

Despite dropping three of four to the Brewers, the Phils rebounded to sweep a three-game series from the Rockies, completing a 4-3 homestand.

"Look, I think we have a lot of character," Kapler said.

The Braves' loss, coupled with the Phillies' win, increased the 27-19 Phillies' NL East lead to 2 1/2 games heading into a difficult stretch.

The Phils visit the Cubs for four games and Brewers for three before hosting the Cardinals and then visiting the Dodgers. That should give them a pretty good indication how they stack up vs. quality National League teams.

"Look, we have a lot of work to do," Kapler said. "This is going to be a very difficult road trip. We have to make plays. We have to execute the fundamentals. If we do those things and our lineup is swinging the bats like they did today, I think we’re going to be just fine."

Taking all three from the Rockies should send the Phillies to the Windy City feeling confident.

"Anytime you can sweep a team that's as good as the Rockies are, it's big," said Scott Kingery, who returned after missing a month with a strained hamstring and was 1 for 3 as the center fielder. "That's obviously what we wanted to do do — sweep 'em and take that into the road series against a couple more tough teams."

That Harper is starting to get hot bodes well for the Phillies. After batting .160 (9 for 56) with just one home run and six RBIs in the previous 16 games, he went 5 for 12 in the Colorado series with a pair of homers and six RBIs. He also has a five-game hitting streak.

"We all knew this kind of performance was coming," Kapler said. "He has the ability to transcend the game when he’s on. He’s just so captivating and so charismatic. The work he does to get back to where he got today was notable. It doesn’t happen by accident."

Harper's go-ahead homer in the sixth on a 3-1 slider off of left-hander Mike Dunn was significant. Though he's batting .235 on the season, the left-handed Harper is 14 for 46 (.304) with nine extra-base hits vs. lefties. He figures to continue facing a steady diet of left-handers in late-game situations.

"I got a pitch over the plate I can handle a little bit," Harper said. "I got him (Dunn) today and was very fortunate. Just an all-around effort by everybody on the team today, scratching and clawing and getting that 'dub (win).' "

If Harper keeps hitting and the Phillies can go, say, 4-3 in Chicago and Milwaukee, they should set themselves up as the team to beat in the division.

