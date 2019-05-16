Burlington County high school playoff tennis roundup: May 15

The NJSIAA Boys Tennis Tournament continued on Wednesday, as quarterfinal play concluded. Shawnee continued to dominate South Jersey Group 3, with a 5-0 sweep of fifth-seeded Hammonton. The fourth-seeded Renegades previously cruised to a 5-0 win in the first round.

Aditya Deshmukh, James Murray and Jacob Delancy picked up wins in their singles matches for the Renegades. Anshul Shetty and Andrew Tecce were victorious in first singles, while Mathew Paniagua and Matthew Baugh sealed the sweep in second singles.

Shawnee will face top-seeded Moorestown in the semifinal round on Thursday.

Northern Burlington, the sixth-seed in Central Jersey Group 3, fell 5-0 to third-seeded Colts Neck to end the Greyhounds’ postseason run.

In C.J. Group 1, No. 2 Florence was given a scare by 10th-seeded Spotswood, but the Flashes recovered to win the match 3-2. Cory Tindall and Mucahid Kahraman posted wins in first and third singles, while Tanvir Raha and Brandon Fernandes-Maia won in second doubles to put the Flashes on top.

Florence will host sixth-seeded Shore in the semifinals on Thursday.

Third-seeded Palmyra was upset by sixth-seeded Shore, falling 4-1 in CJ Group 1.