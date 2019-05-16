Bucks County high school baseball roundup: May 15
Quakertown 8, Council Rock South 7: Ben Eichorn knocked in three runs and the Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead and hold on for the win.
Bucks County high school baseball roundup: May 15
Quakertown 8, Council Rock South 7: Ben Eichorn knocked in three runs and the Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead and hold on for the win.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.