Thoroughbred racing season will continue through Oct. 17.

Presque Isle Downs & Casino will open its 12th full season of thoroughbred racing Monday.

The schedule includes four days of racing, Monday through Thursday, for the first eight weeks. It will also close with four days of racing during the final seven weeks of the 23-week season.

Five days of racing will return when Sunday racing will be added July 7 and continue for eight summer weeks through Aug. 25.

The season, which includes 100 dates, will close Thursday, Oct. 17. Each program includes eight races.

The first stakes race is scheduled for one week from today, May 20, when the $100,000 Tom Ridge Stakes for 3-year-olds is run.

The next stakes race will be the Karl Boyes Memorial Northwestern Pa. Stakes, which will be run June 17.

As usual, the two biggest races are the $200,000 Presque Isle Mile and the $400,000 Presque Isle Masters Stakes. The Presque Isle Mile, which will be a mile and 1/16 for the first time, is set for Sept. 9. The Masters Stakes will be one week later on Sept. 16.

The $100,000 H.B.P.A. Stakes will run the final day of the season on Oct. 17.

Post time today is 5:25 p.m.