Burlington County high school baseball roundup: May 8

Gavin Saric crushed a triple with two outs in the fifth inning, driving in two runs to give Rancocas Valley the lead, and eventual 5-3 win, over Hunterdon Central on Wednesday. Elijah Dickerson had three hits, including a double, while Nick Fair went 2-for-4 with one RBI in the win. Starter Ryan Iovine went six innings on the hill, allowing five hits while striking out six, for the Red Devils.