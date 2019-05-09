Burlington County high school girls lacrosse roundup: May 8

Bella Runyan scored five goals and dished out three assists to lead the Moorestown Friends girls lacrosse team over Northern Burlington 16-8 on Wednesday. Runyan also led the Foxes with 10 ground balls and six draw controls.

Meghan Roberts netted five goals in the win, while Madison Bouggess tallied three goals and three assists as the Foxes jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the first half. Jessica Fell led the Greyhounds with four goals, and Carly VanMater scored twice.

Lenape 10, Cherokee 2: Caroline Barlow scored two goals and assisted on four scores as the Indians prevailed in the Olympic American showdown. Gianna Monaco (2 assists) and Lauren Dickson scored two goals apiece in the win. Alex Kulinski and Jill Westerby accounted for the Chiefs’ scoring.

Agnes Irwin 17, Moorestown 16: Avery Jaffe (1 assist) and Janey Galski both scored five goals, but the Quakers (13-2) were dealt a rare loss on the road in PA. Isa Arvelo tallied three goals and two assists for the Quakers.

Haddon Heights 15, Burlington City 6: Raniya Bruton-Moore scored four goals, and Anjhy Frazier netted the Blue Devils’ other two goals in defeat.