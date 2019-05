Bucks County high school baseball roundup: May 8

Council Rock North 13, William Tennent 0: Alex Estrada went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs in a big offensive game for the Indians, who racked up 11. Andrew Mancini was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two doubles. Pitcher Nate Abbe pitched five shut-out innings, allowing just two hits and one walk.

Saucon Valley 8, Palisades 3: Kyle Oeschle doubled and drove in a run but the Pirates couldn’t protect an early one-run lead.