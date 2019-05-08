There are several signs posted on the way to the basement at the Y outlining the age restrictions. I don't remember them exactly, but they something along the lines of ...you must be over 16 years of age to work out alone, students ages 11-15 may work out, but must have taken a safety course (and wear their badge), students 8-11 may workout with parents, and students under 8 are not permitted.

Friday evenings are usually quite dead at the Y, but there was a small circuit class going on in the center of the track. I was walking around the track, reading my Kindle, killing time before I had to pick Lauren up from swim practice.

A mom came down with two little boys. I'd guess they were about 5 and 3. She parked them in chairs at one of the little tables along the track and started running.

Despite the signs, this is not an entirely uncommon sight, especially since the Y expanded and moved all the big cardio and Nautilus equipment upstairs. Usually, the kids are glued to a phone or tablet or handheld gaming system, but this mom's mistake was sitting them there with nothing to do.

So, they got bored pretty quickly. They were squabbling a little bit. The little one started howling like a wolf and trying to make conversation with anyone who walked by. I found him amusing. He was cute and I can relate to a mom who just wants to get a little workout in.

She was shushing them and trying to keep things under control, but they eventually drew the attention of the class instructor who flagged the mother down.

I was walking, so I'm not sure what happened, but I'll assume the instructor reminded her of the rules and suggested she utilize the free babysitting. They left shortly after.

I was conflicted because rules are rules and they are posted clearly and in several places, but I've been in her shoes. I've been the mom with two little ones who just wants to get a run in. I've been the mom trying to make it work. I've been the mom who just needs 30 freaking minutes.

I'm sure the age restrictions have to do with safety and I don't know how to get around that, but if we want our children to follow in our fitness footsteps, it feels like we need to let them in the room.

