Games scheduled for Thursday vs. Villa Maria and Friday vs. Cathedral Prep

The McDowell and Cathedral Prep/Villa Maria lacrosse teams will play four Stick It To Cancer fundraiser games Thursday and Friday at McDowell’s Gus Anderson Field.



The games will benefit Linked By Pink, a "volunteer-run, local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization consisting of Erie area survivors diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 45."



The two-day event will honor Millcreek Township School District teacher and administrator Julie Van Volkenburg, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2014. There also will be dedications for players from each school whose friends and family members have battled cancer.



The McDowell girls will host Villa Maria on Thursday in junior varsity (5:30 p.m.) and varsity (7 p.m.).

The Trojans’ boys will then host the Ramblers on Friday in junior varsity (5:30 p.m.) and varsity (7 p.m.).



The two days of games will include a 50/50 raffle, basket auction, T-shirts, Rip the Duck Contest and concession sales.



Tickets for both nights are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Single-night tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.