Former dirt-track racer Dave Alexander takes over for Rohrers

Dave Alexander is experiencing familiar nerves going into the start of Eriez Speedway's auto racing season.

Sunday marks the return of action at the 3/8-mile dirt track. The Greene Township facility will open at 5 p.m., with the first green flag waved at 6:30.

What's different, though, is that this time Alexander's anxieties are arising for a different reason.

Unlike in the late 1980s and early 1990s, he won't be behind the wheel of any car or found in any pit.

Alexander's angst stems from the fact that, as of this past Dec. 28, the Waterford resident is the track's owner. He paid $250,000 to purchase the Sampson Road property from the Rohrer family.

Bob Rohrer, Kathy's husband, purchased Eriez from Francis "Fritz" Seamens in 2006. He owned it until his death from esophageal cancer on July 2, 2017, at age 65.

"I'd been telling Kathy for two years since (Bob Rohrer) died, 'You need somebody to take over (the track),' " Alexander said. "She finally said, 'Well, how about you?' "

Kathy Rohrer and her son Bobby kept Eriez open through rest of its 2017 season and all of 2018.

All the while, though, Kathy Rohrer let it be known she was looking for a new owner.

Enter Alexander, 54, who runs a transport and towing company.

Alexander raced in the same era at Eriez as Bob Rohrer. Their families were even more familiar with each other as Waterford neighbors.

Such familiarity is why Kathy Rohrer pushed for Alexander to succeed her as the track's owner.

"Dave is the perfect person for this," she said. "He was friends with Bob going back a long way, so I really felt good about this choice."

Alexander, like the Rohrers, is part of a extended racing family. His parents were known to spray dirt and traded paint on local tracks, which is something his son Matt currently does.

Dave Alexander hasn't done that since he reluctantly retired from racing nearly 25 years ago.

"I had two major wrecks, so that kind of put an end to that," he said. "The doctor finally told me, 'You're done racing.' "

Understandably, Alexander didn't go back to Eriez — or any local track — in the seasons that followed. Watching his peers do what he could no longer was intolerable.

"But I finally got to the point where I also got sick of missing it," Alexander said. "It was too much to go without racing."

Eventually, Alexander began to volunteer his time to the Rohrers when they took over Eriez.

Kathy Rohrer, 68, was conflicted about selling the track, even though owning and operating it began to overwhelm her since her husband's death.

She's also helped run Rohrer Trucking and Rohrer Demo since the 1980s, and has been the outright owner of KC Transportation since 1988.

Recent health issues also factored into Kathy Rohrer's decision.

"I just need more time to relax," Kathy Rohrer said. "That being said, I was still crushed to let go (of the track). There's so many memories there with Bob. It was a lot of fun, so selling was still difficult."

Alexander plans to continue to confide in Rohrer throughout this summer. He doesn't have any definitive short- or long-term goals as Eriez's new owner, but did say the biggest change for 2019 is a welcome one.

Eriez will have several first-time sponsors for 2019. The Waterford Hotel is among the most prominent.

"It's nice to know there's people around here who like racing and want to keep it going," Alexander said.

Mike Copper can be reached at 870-1614 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNcopper.

Listen: Daytona Beach News-Journal's Godwin Kelly and Ken Willis take on the latest hot topics in NASCAR.

