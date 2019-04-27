Tribe hits four home runs in victory

HOUSTON — Francisco Lindor homered twice and drove in three runs as the Cleveland Indians defeated the Houston Astros 6-3 Friday night.

Lindor hit a solo home run in the third inning and later added insurance runs with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth.

Leonys Martin and Carlos Gonzalez also homered for the Indians, who improved to 15-10.

Corey Kluber started for Cleveland but did not get a decision after giving up three runs on seven hits in five innings. Adam Cimber earned the victory in relief.

Brad Hand earned the save by striking out the side in the ninth inning.

Indians 2, Astros 1: Trevor Bauer threw eight strong innings, Leonys Martin and Jake Bauers homered off Gerrit Cole, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Houston Astros 2-1 on Thursday night in Houston.

Bauer (3-1) allowed one run, four hits and six walks while striking out three. He improved to 8-0 in his career against the Astros, including two wins against Cole, his former teammate at UCLA. That doesn't include the three relief appearances Bauer made against Houston in last year's AL Division Series, a 3-0 Astros sweep.

The Indians right-hander continued his solid first month, giving up two or fewer runs in five of six starts.