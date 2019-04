Roundup of top games including Erie teams

Erin Bright scored five goals while Addey Bischof added three goals and four assists Friday night to lead McDowell to an 18-10 win over Nichols (N.Y.) in a non-region girls lacrosse match at Gus Anderson Field.

Darby Blanchette and Caitlin Morris each contributed three times for the Trojans (7-3), while Sydney Keinath had two goals and Gracie Alloway and Alexa Panetta each scored once.

Abigail Gicewicz led Nichols (0-3) with four goals.