Bills also move up in 2nd to take Oklahoma offensive lineman

NASHVILLE — The Cleveland Browns couldn't wait any longer to take the player they wanted in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

After sitting out Thursday's first round, the Browns traded up three spots so they could take LSU cornerback Greedy Williams.

The Buffalo Bills also moved up in the second round to draft a player they coveted, Oklahoma offensive lineman Cody Ford.

Browns general manager John Dorsey sent the No. 49 pick and the No. 144 to Indianapolis to move up to No. 46 and draft Williams, considered the best cornerback in the powerful SEC.

The sixth cornerback selected in the second round, Williams joins fellow LSU alumni Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in Cleveland.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Williams will likely start opposite Denzel Ward, the fourth overall pick in 2018 who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

The Browns didn't have a first-round pick after Dorsey traded it to the New York Giants in March as part of the deal for Beckham.

The Bills traded up two spots in the second round to select Ford with the 38th overall pick.

Ford is listed at 6-foot-3 and 329 pounds and earned first-team Big 12 honors with 14 starts at right tackle as a junior last season. He was part of a Sooners line that won the Joe Moore Award, given to college football's best unit. Ford also has experience playing guard.

The Bills dealt their second of two fifth-round draft picks — 158th overall — to move up two spots in a trade with the Oakland Raiders.

Ford was initially projected to be a first-round selection and was still in Nashville, Tennessee, where the draft was held. He was watching the draft on television in his hotel room.

Ford's selection continued Buffalo's offseason bid to overhaul what had been a patchwork line last season. The Bills drafted defensive lineman Ed Oliver in the first round Thursday.

The Bills then picked a young running back to go with veterans LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore. Buffalo selected Florida Atlantic running back Devin Singletary in the third round.

The Bills capped their second-day selections by drafting Mississippi tight end Dawson Knox with a compensatory third-round pick.

The Browns went with defense in the third round when they selected BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki, who had several problems with behavior in college before turning in a productive senior season.

Steelers pick receiver: After trading All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders in the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers used one of the picks they acquired in the deal to draft Toledo wide receiver Diontae Johnson with the second pick of the third round Friday.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound junior had 49 receptions for 761 yards and eight TDs in 2018. As a sophomore, he had 74 catches for 1,278 yards and 13 TDs. Like Brown, Johnson is known for his precise route running, and he's an outstanding punt returner.

The Steelers closed their second day of the draft by selecting Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne with the 83rd overall pick.

Eagles pick PSU's Sanders: Running back Miles Sanders was the first Penn State player to be selected when he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round with the 53rd overall pick.

The 5-foot-11, 211-pound Sanders rushed for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns in his junior season while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

One of his PSU blockers, center Connor McGovern was drafted in the third round by the Cowboys.

Bush to the Burgh: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was pleased that the team was able to move up Thursday to draft Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the No. 10 overall pick.

"He's an all-situations linebacker, but we're equally as fired up about his intangibles," Tomlin said. "He comes from a football family and he's a football guy. We interviewed a lot of Michigan players, and it was unanimous in terms of who their unquestioned leader was."

Bush said he will mix well with the Steelers.

"I think I'm a good fit because I love to win," he said.

Quarterback news: Two moves in the second round involved quarterbacks. The Broncos' John Elway selected strong-armed Drew Lock of Missouri in the second round.

The Arizona Cardinals, who picked QB Kyler Murray first overall Thursday, traded 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen to the Miami Dolphins for a second-round pick Friday.