As selected by GoErie.com readers

Carlie Miller is one of several talented underclassmen who have the future of Hickory softball looking bright.

Miller, a sophomore second baseman, showed some of her potential when she went 3-for-3 in an 8-3 victory over Slippery Rock on April 11.

Miller also drove in a run, scored a run and drew a walk as she reached base in all four of her plate appearances.

Through nine games, Miller was hitting .381 with one home run, four RBIs and four runs scored. She also had a .552 on-base percentage after drawing eight bases on balls.