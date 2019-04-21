As selected by GoErie.com readers

Braedon Allen turned in a record-breaking performance in the 110-meter hurdles April 13 at the Harbor Creek Invitational.

The Hickory junior qualified for the finals of the event with a time of 15.41 seconds in his heat.

He then ran a sizzling 15.04 in the finals to claim the title and the meet record.

He also placed fourth in the 300 hurdles at Harbor Creek with a time of 43.48 seconds.

Allen followed up with a time of 15.27 in the Butler Invitational finals as he finished fifth among a field of 47 athletes.