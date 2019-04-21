As selected by GoErie.com readers

Riley Clark has put together several big-time pitching performances this season for Fort LeBoeuf.

The senior pitcher tossed 6 2/3 quality innings at Warren to earn an impressive 3-2 win. He allowed just two runs on two hits and struck out eight for the Bison. Clark also drove in one run on one hit in the win.

Clark is hitting .273 this season with three RBIs. Clark is 1-2 on the mound with a 1.47 ERA in five appearances, including one save and 23 strikeouts in 19 innings.



