Lancers use 5 event titles, 6 runner-up finishes to claim victory by 35 points

The General McLane boys track and field team showed talent, depth and versatility Saturday when it claimed the title at the Harbor Creek Invitational.

The Lancers won five events and finished second in six others as they compiled 118 points to outdistance runner-up Fort LeBoeuf (83) and 15 other teams.

Ryan Harvey paced McLane with victories in the javelin and discus. Abe Kozloff won the 400-meter run and Dylan Throop finished first in the 3,200 meters. The 400 relay team of Jaxon Scrutchins, R.J. Benedict, Tucker Dunn and Ben Howe-Jones also crossed the finish line first.

Meanwhile, Howe-Jones placed second in both hurdle events, Matt Richardson was the runner-up in the discus, and Erik Andrzejewski took second in the 1,600.

GM's teams also turned in second-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. The 1,600 relay was made up of Benedict, Howe-Jones, Dunn and Kozloff. The 3,200 relay consisted of Kozloff, Andrzejewski, Tim Fair and Nate Price.