Mercyhurst Prep sophomore throws no-hitter against Erie High

School: Mercyhurst Prep

Year: Sophomore

Sport: Baseball

Mercyhurst Prep coach Randy Durkoske said he treats sophomore pitchers Conor Fitzgerald and Alex Stefanovski as starters 1A and 1B.

On April 11, Stefanovski was the ace for the Lakers.

The left-hander pitched a no-hitter in a 9-0 victory over Erie High at Ainsworth Field. He struck out six and walked two. Fitzgerald helped him in the fifth inning with a running catch that he turned into a double play.

Durkoske said Stefanovski relied on mostly his fastball, which had good movement, and "used enough curveballs to keep them off-balance."

Stefanovski improved to 2-0 for the Lakers, who were 6-2 through Wednesday.

When he's not pitching, Stefanovski is a first baseman who excels at fielding and hitting. Through eight games, he was batting .409 with 10 runs scored and seven RBIs.