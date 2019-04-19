McDowell to host 2-day lacrosse cancer fundraiser

Cathedral Prep hockey players Jacob Kruszewski and Jordan Adams both recently played in the USA Hockey America's Showcase in St. Louis.

Kruszewski and Adams, both juniors, were selected to skate for Team Pittsburgh among players from 35 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League teams.

Team Pittsburgh went 6-0 in the showcase and beat Team Texas 9-2 in the championship game Monday. Adams scored a goal and Kruszewski added two assists in the title game.

Kruszewski was named a first-team PIHL Class AAA All-Star as a forward following the season. He was selected as the PIHL Varsity Class AAA Player of the Month for February.

Lacrosse Stick It To Cancer games: The McDowell and Cathedral Prep/Villa Maria lacrosse teams will play four Stick It To Cancer fundraiser games May 9-10 at McDowell's Gus Anderson Field.

The games will benefit Linked By Pink, a "volunteer-run, local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization consisting of Erie area survivors diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 45."

The two-day event will honor Julie Van Volkenburg, and donations will be made in her memory.

The McDowell girls will host Villa in junior varsity (5:30 p.m.) and varsity (7 p.m.) games May 9. The Trojans' boys will then host the Ramblers in junior varsity (5:30 p.m.) and varsity (7 p.m.) games May 10.

The two days of games will include a 50/50 raffle, basket auction, T-shirts, Rip the Duck Contest and concession sales.

Tickets for both nights are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Single-night tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

Prep baseball college choices: The Prep baseball team had two standout players commit to playing at the next level earlier this week.

Alex Baldi is headed to Gannon, while Colin Kelly will play for Penn State Behrend. Both were key players in the Ramblers' football state championship in the fall.

Baldi threw a no-hitter on Wednesday and is hitting over .400 this season. He is projected to play in the middle infield or outfield for the Golden Knights.

"Alex is a versatile and extremely athletic player," said Prep coach Josh Constable. "He will be able to transition as best fit for the Gannon program. He is a proven competitor and improves the performance of those around him."

Kelly is also hitting over .400 this season and could be in the outfield or pitch for the Lions.

"Colin is an exceptional athlete and a highly functioning student within the classroom," Constable said. "I believe he can make an immediate impact with the Lions. His work ethic and desire to perfect this game will provide him a competitive edge and strengthen those around him."

North-South game scheduled: The eighth annual District 10 North vs. South football all-star game is set for June 14 at Dollinger Field at 7 p.m.

The game is put on by the Northwest Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association and the Western Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association.

The South won last year's game 7-0 in a defensive struggle at Greenville High School. It was the first win for the South since 2015 and third overall in the seven-game series. Grove City's Trey Adams scored on a short touchdown run in the second half for the only score of the game.

Sharpsville's Bobby Besser was the South MVP last summer, while Iroquois' Draven Douglas was the North defensive MVP and Cathedral Prep's Matt Lupo was the North offensive MVP.