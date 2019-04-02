Bucks County high school girls lacrosse roundup: April 1
Springfield Township 15, Council Rock North 11: Grace Miet and Lucy Breithaupt each tallied three goals for North, but the Indians ended up just shy of a win over Springfield Township.
